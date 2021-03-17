Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,366 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Campbell Soup worth $10,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,928,000 after acquiring an additional 919,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,913,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,508,000 after acquiring an additional 732,451 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,347,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,860,000 after purchasing an additional 468,711 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,787,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,783,000 after purchasing an additional 29,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,498,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.27.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.