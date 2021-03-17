Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.69. Camping World posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,066.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

In related news, Director Mary J. George sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $211,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.32 per share, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 553,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,038.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,477,422 shares of company stock worth $56,679,253. 49.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CWH traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.22. 1,017,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.57.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Camping World’s payout ratio is -55.38%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

