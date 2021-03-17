Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.92% from the stock’s current price.
CWH has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.
Camping World stock opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. Camping World has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $44.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.
In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $22,554,555.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,178 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.32 per share, with a total value of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 553,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,038.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,477,422 shares of company stock valued at $56,679,253. 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Camping World Company Profile
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.
Further Reading: What is a capital gains distribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.