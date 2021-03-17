Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.92% from the stock’s current price.

CWH has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Camping World stock opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. Camping World has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $44.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $22,554,555.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,178 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.32 per share, with a total value of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 553,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,038.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,477,422 shares of company stock valued at $56,679,253. 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

