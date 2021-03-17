Canaccord Genuity Boosts Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target to $45.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LPRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.42.

Open Lending stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,158. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.20. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. 33.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

