Canaccord Genuity Raises Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target to $76.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STOK. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

STOK traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,784. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 0.63. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,365 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $78,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $606,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,097 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,109 in the last ninety days. 54.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,236,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,086 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

