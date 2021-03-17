Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Team17 Group (LON:TM17)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 668 ($8.73) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Team17 Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.73) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 765.75 ($10.00).

TM17 stock opened at GBX 747.50 ($9.77) on Wednesday. Team17 Group has a 52 week low of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 767.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 757.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £982.76 million and a P/E ratio of 51.20.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

