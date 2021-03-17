Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Reaches New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as C$126.20 and last traded at C$125.59, with a volume of 712033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$124.39.

Specifically, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total value of C$4,481,291.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,611,345.51. Also, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson purchased 400 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$124.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,818,470.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,895 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,702.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CSFB raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$139.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$126.55.

The company has a market capitalization of C$56.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$116.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$108.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

