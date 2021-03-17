Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,757 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $15,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 22.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $372.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,713. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $358.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.27. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $379.00. The company has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.81.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.