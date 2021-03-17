Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sets New 12-Month High at $381.35

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $381.35 and last traded at $381.13, with a volume of 29184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $374.76.

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.81.

The firm has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $358.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.27.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.7436 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 247,497 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,713,241,000 after buying an additional 1,145,800 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,378,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,028,590,000 after buying an additional 42,157 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,198,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,108,736,000 after acquiring an additional 33,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,943,000 after acquiring an additional 335,309 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

