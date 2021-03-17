Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.94.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. CICC Research upgraded Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

