Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.90

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and traded as high as $26.85. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 6,322 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

