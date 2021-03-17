Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.90

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.90 and traded as high as C$33.98. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at C$33.64, with a volume of 308,186 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on CWB shares. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.73.

The company has a market cap of C$2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.90.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at C$640,647.99. Also, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total transaction of C$180,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$539,992.74.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

