Cancom (ETR:COK) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Cancom SE (ETR:COK)’s stock price rose 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €54.40 ($64.00) and last traded at €54.00 ($63.53). Approximately 82,166 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 91,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €52.90 ($62.24).

COK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €57.57 ($67.73).

The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 55.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is €53.24 and its 200-day moving average is €46.27.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

