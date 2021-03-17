Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Stake Reduced by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,695 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Canopy Growth worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CGC shares. Cormark cut Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.51.

CGC opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.79. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

