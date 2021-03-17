Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.59

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.59 and traded as high as $14.24. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 947 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $66.16 million, a PE ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Canterbury Park stock. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,229 shares during the period. Canterbury Park accounts for about 12.9% of Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. owned 10.07% of Canterbury Park worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 41.45% of the company’s stock.

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

