Capita (LON:CPI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Capita (LON:CPI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) target price on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) target price on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 64 ($0.84).

Shares of LON CPI opened at GBX 47 ($0.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £784.33 million and a PE ratio of -10.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61. Capita has a one year low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a one year high of GBX 52.72 ($0.69).

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

