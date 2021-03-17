Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.21

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.21 and traded as high as $27.44. Capital City Bank Group shares last traded at $26.98, with a volume of 18,968 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $454.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $23.21.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,106,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the third quarter valued at about $665,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 345.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 39.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

