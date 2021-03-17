Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 599,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,053 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.13% of Capital One Financial worth $59,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 82,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $45,470,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $19,780,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $534,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF opened at $128.49 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $134.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.03. The company has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Stephens began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,684 shares of company stock valued at $17,153,470 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

