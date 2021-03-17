Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises about 1.0% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 264,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,186,000 after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 510,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,466,000 after acquiring an additional 42,235 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $778,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 758.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 183,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,171,000 after purchasing an additional 23,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on COF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,684 shares of company stock worth $17,153,470. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.20. 18,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,570. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $134.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.54 and a 200 day moving average of $94.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

