Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)’s share price rose 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $10.93. Approximately 206,961 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 117,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $202.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.