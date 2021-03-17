Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director David R. Brooks purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 107.01%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

