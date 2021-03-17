Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Trading Up 9.8%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) was up 9.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 584,837 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,084,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $108.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 6.55.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,304.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%.
About Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
