Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Trading Up 9.8%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) was up 9.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 584,837 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,084,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $108.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 6.55.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,304.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 900.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 307,397 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 28,809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 80,000.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

