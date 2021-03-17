Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will report $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Capstar Financial reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 437.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capstar Financial.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.89 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%.

CSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Capstar Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Capstar Financial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

CSTR stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 52,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,653. The company has a market capitalization of $381.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.08. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $36,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 258,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstar Financial (CSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.