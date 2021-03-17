Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.28

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.28 and traded as high as C$3.85. Capstone Mining shares last traded at C$3.80, with a volume of 663,849 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.18.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 126.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.28.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.