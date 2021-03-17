Carbon One Day Trading Volume Reaches $144,766.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, Carbon has traded up 67.4% against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a total market cap of $3.97 million and $144,766.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.94 or 0.00458237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00063718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00058346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.54 or 0.00125987 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00075199 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $320.38 or 0.00580422 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,555,838 tokens. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.