Carbon Price Up 73% This Week (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, Carbon has traded up 73% against the US dollar. One Carbon token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $160,081.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Carbon alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.54 or 0.00458102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00061881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.72 or 0.00146300 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00057105 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00079496 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $348.55 or 0.00588018 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,572,183 tokens. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.