Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.79

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.79 ($0.60) and traded as high as GBX 74.50 ($0.97). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 73.70 ($0.96), with a volume of 7,942,369 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £251.78 million and a P/E ratio of 17.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 45.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 40.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59.

About Card Factory (LON:CARD)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.