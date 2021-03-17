Cardano Price Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, Cardano has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00002235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $39.66 billion and approximately $11.57 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00054130 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.14 or 0.00237835 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000574 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002233 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009701 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010961 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00013149 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

