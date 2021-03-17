Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target Increased to C$2.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

CJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Firstegy raised Cardinal Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.56.

Shares of TSE CJ traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,582. The stock has a market capitalization of C$322.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.30 and a 1-year high of C$2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.85.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

