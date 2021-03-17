Cardiovascular Systems’ (CSII) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s previous close.

CSII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

CSII stock opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,416,728 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $252,498,000 after purchasing an additional 630,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,689,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,934,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 715.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 103,138 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,941,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

