CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
CareTrust REIT has raised its dividend by 35.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.
Shares of CareTrust REIT stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,270. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.11.
CTRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.
About CareTrust REIT
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
