CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

CareTrust REIT has raised its dividend by 35.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,270. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.11.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

