Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Update

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of CZMWY stock opened at $151.95 on Wednesday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $167.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Commerzbank raised Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

