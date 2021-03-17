Carlson Capital L P Acquires 15,968 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $18,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $123.24. 7,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,866. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $127.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.27.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 19,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $2,476,727.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,199,252.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,508 shares of company stock worth $19,874,983. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.