Carlson Capital L P Acquires Shares of 461,487 STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 461,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,454,000. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.31% of STAG Industrial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $42,574,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,622,000 after purchasing an additional 912,314 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 465.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,354,000 after acquiring an additional 468,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,390,000 after buying an additional 353,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

NYSE STAG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,736. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

