Carlson Capital L P Acquires Shares of 927,015 Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 927,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,000. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.89% of Essential Properties Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,224 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after buying an additional 65,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,300,000 after buying an additional 61,253 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $3,575,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.95.

Shares of EPRT stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $24.28. 723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,259. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $25.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

