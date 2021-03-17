Carlson Capital L P Boosts Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Carlson Capital L P grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $19,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DELL. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 153,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Dell Technologies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $449,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 88,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $6,655,937.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 250,512 shares in the company, valued at $18,790,905.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $19,895,226.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,069,565 shares of company stock valued at $79,870,186 over the last 90 days. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

NYSE DELL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $89.79.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

