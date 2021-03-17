Carlson Capital L P Boosts Stock Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577,128 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,128 shares during the period. Total comprises approximately 0.9% of Carlson Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Total were worth $24,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Total in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Total by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Total in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Total by 30.2% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 15,136 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Total by 6.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the period. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TOT traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average of $40.79. Total Se has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $50.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.74%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

