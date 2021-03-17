Carlson Capital L P Buys 147,755 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 120.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,755 shares during the period. Monster Beverage accounts for 0.9% of Carlson Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.05% of Monster Beverage worth $25,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 130,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after purchasing an additional 52,086 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 304,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 228,420 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.55. 7,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,655. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $95.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.74. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

