Carlson Capital L P Cuts Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Carlson Capital L P decreased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 234,974 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.46% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $18,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 545.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,814,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,650,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,654,000 after purchasing an additional 731,537 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 447.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,251,000 after buying an additional 468,083 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 205.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 619,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,654,000 after buying an additional 416,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 312,284 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

HR stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.75. 2,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,147. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average is $29.86.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

Several analysts have commented on HR shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

