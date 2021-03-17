Carlson Capital L P Grows Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Carlson Capital L P increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 141.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 316,243 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.16% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $23,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,095,000 after acquiring an additional 956,382 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,958,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,414,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,227,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,729,000 after purchasing an additional 103,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

LSXMA stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.38. 924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $47.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.95. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76 and a beta of 1.27.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

