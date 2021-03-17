Carlson Capital L P Has $12.37 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Carlson Capital L P reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,762 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 51,157 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $12,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.7% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $368,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,828,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,809 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,723,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $425,795,000 after acquiring an additional 756,538 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,390,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,071,000 after acquiring an additional 636,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 97.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,259,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $144,058,000 after acquiring an additional 623,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at $60,200,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,893. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.09. The stock has a market cap of $157.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

