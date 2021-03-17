Carlson Capital L P Has $16.41 Million Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 117.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,939 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.13% of Discovery worth $16,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DISCK traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $60.82. The stock had a trading volume of 327,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,185,128. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.22.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

