Carlson Capital L P Has $17.75 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Carlson Capital L P grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 4,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.89. The company has a market cap of $138.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.61.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

