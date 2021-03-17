Carlson Capital L P Has $19.69 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,369 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.14% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $19,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,904,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,370.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 37,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 34,520 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 566.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 91,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 78,035 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $1,356,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4,411.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,363,000 after buying an additional 234,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.09.

MAA stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.88. 167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $146.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

