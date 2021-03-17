Carlson Capital L P Has $21.17 Million Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,806 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.53% of Agree Realty worth $21,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,610.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,252,445.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,596,425.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

ADC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.03. The company had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.25. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $72.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.14.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.