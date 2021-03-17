Carlson Capital L P Has $21.74 Million Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Carlson Capital L P lessened its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,678 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.40% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $21,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FR traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,962. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $46.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

FR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

