Carlson Capital L P Has $28.90 Million Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,832 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission comprises 1.0% of Carlson Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.59% of Allison Transmission worth $28,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 28.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 183,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALSN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

ALSN stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.65. 1,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,727. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average is $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

