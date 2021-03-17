Carlson Capital L P Invests $30.62 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 657,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,615,000. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.1% of Carlson Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 798,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,214,000 after purchasing an additional 51,612 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 62,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 550,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 69,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 26,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.03. 94,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,654,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

