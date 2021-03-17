Carlson Capital L P Invests $31.10 Million in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 759,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,096,000. National Retail Properties makes up approximately 1.1% of Carlson Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.44% of National Retail Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NNN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,924 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,231,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 775.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 215,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 190,794 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $5,054,000. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $4,646,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $44.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,979. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.85. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $46.44.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

In other news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,290,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,781 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,359. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

