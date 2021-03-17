Carlson Capital L P Invests $32.92 Million in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 678,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,924,000. PNM Resources comprises about 1.2% of Carlson Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.79% of PNM Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth $147,689,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $69,407,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $57,116,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 5,028.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 942,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,723,000 after buying an additional 923,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.21.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $359.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.86 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 60.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

